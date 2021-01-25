You converted challenge into opportunity: PM Modi lauds PMRBP awardee

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday heaped praise on a Kaamya Kartikeyan, a mountaineer from Mumbai who bagged the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar award (Sports).

"I continued training during a pandemic. I will be climbing Mt Denali in North America later this year. Currently, I am training for my next climb in Gulmarg," Kartikeyan said during an interaction with the Prime Minister via video conferencing.

Responding to her, PM Modi said: "You converted challenge into an opportunity".

The Prime Minister had earlier mentioned her in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address.



Speaking further, he said that children played an important role in the country's fight against COVID-19.

"Coronavirus has impacted everyone. But I have noted that country's children and the new generation have played an important role in the fight against coronavirus. They understood the importance of washing hands for 20 minutes. I watched several videos where children were explaining how one can save him from coronavirus," PM Modi said.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani was also present on the occasion.

The Government of India has been conferring the Bal Shakti Puraskar under Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to the children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievement in the fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts & culture, social service and bravery.

This year, 32 applicants from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2021. (ANI)

