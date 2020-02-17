'You must walk the talk': Sibal takes dig at Pokhriyal over JNU, Jamia remark

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): After Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank asserted that attempts to denigrate institutions like JNU and Jamia will not be tolerated, Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday took a dig at him stating that the "Minister should walk the talk".

"I entirely agree with the Human Resource Development Minister's statement. But what has the government done? We know for the fact what happened in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Is any action being taken? So, the HRD Minister must walk the talk. He cannot just talk," said Sibal while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.

"What happened to miscreants those who entered JNU? Nothing has happened. The police are not telling the truth. Police are there to protect people and not to attack them. Police said they did not enter the library. But now, it is clear that they entered the library," he said.

Nishank on Sunday said that those who will try to denigrate good institutions like JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia will not be tolerated.



"Be it JNU, Jamia or other institutions, all of them are very good. I am of the view that those who try to denigrate these institutions will not be tolerated at any cost," Nishank had told reporters here.



The minister's remark came after a CCTV footage showing police personnel assaulting students inside Jamia Millia Islamia library on December 15 last year surfaced on social media.



The university administration has clarified that they have not released the video while the Delhi Police said that they will investigate it.

Responding to "police brutality in Jamia library on December 15", Sibal earlier today tweeted: "When policemen hide the truth...when there is no dialogue with the youth...when speeches are uncouth....when government becomes a sleuth and data is full of jhooth (lies)..slowly democracy will weaken at its roots."

Sibal further commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that Citizenship Amendment Bill will not be revoked.

"I do not expect Prime Minister to say anything else. Their agenda on the CAA has nothing to do with the CAA. It is something to do with politics. They tried in Delhi, they failed. Now they will try it in Bihar. Their focus is on elections. We know what actually happening in the country. The balloon of BJP government is slowly losing its height," he said. (ANI)

