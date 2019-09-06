'You reap what you sow': Manoj Tiwari takes dig at Chidambaram

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari on Friday took a dig at senior Congress leader P Chidambaram stating that the former Union Minister is facing the outcomes of his consequences in the INX Media and Aircel Maxis cases.

"From Chidambaram's case, it can be seen that you reap what you sowed. Everyone should take a lesson from this. Those who will loot the nation will have to face the repercussions of their actions," Tiwari said on being asked about Chidambaram.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Tariq Anwar said former finance Minister Chidambaram is a "victim of a plot", alleging that the BJP has set a target to frame Congress leaders in false and fake cases to torture them.

Outlining Chidambaram's worry on the economic slowdown in the country, Anwar said: "He was a finance minister. He is worried regarding the country's economy. At a time when he should be more concerned about himself, he is tensed about the country's economy."

Chidambaram is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union finance minister.

His son, Karti Chidambaram, already has bail in the INX media case which was granted to him by the Delhi High Court last year. (ANI)

