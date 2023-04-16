"You should work like Appasaheb so that crowd follows": Amit Shah in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that people have immense respect and devotion for Dr Appasaheb Dharmadhikari or Appasaheb, a social worker and such respect and devotion can be achieved only through sacrifice, dedication and service.

Amit Shah presented the "Maharashtra Bhushan" award for the year 2022 to Dr Appasaheb Dharmadhikari at Raigarh, Maharashtra today.

On this occasion, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and many other dignitaries were present.

"People have immense respect and devotion for Appasaheb, a social worker who did social service in public life without aspiring for any fame. Such respect and devotion can be achieved only through sacrifice, dedication and service done by Appasaheb. People's love, trust and respect for Appasaheb is a tribute to his work and value, and the teachings of Nanasaheb. Like Appasaheb, instead of following the people, one should act in such a way that people follow him," he said.

He said that it is rarely seen in history that the culture of social service remains in the same family for three generations. First Nanasaheb, then Appasaheb and now Sachin Bhau and his brothers are carrying forward this tradition of social service.

He said that by giving him the Maharashtra Bhushan Award the Maharashtra government has not only honoured Appasaheb but has also inspired crores of people to live life like him.

"This land of Raigad in Maharashtra is the holy land of the great Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This land has continued three traditions in the country. First- the tradition of valor and sacrifice for the nation, was started by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Rising from the land of Maharashtra across the country, great freedom fighters like Veer Savarkar, Vasudev Balwant Phadke, Chapekar brothers and Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak laid down their lives for Swaraj and respect," said Shah.



"Second - in the field of 'Bhakti' great people from Saint Samarth Ramdas and Saint Tukaram to Saint Namdev have always shown the way to this country. Third- The tradition of social consciousness, which started in Maharashtra itself. Social reformers like Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitri Bai Phule, Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and forerunners of many social movements are the gift of the great land of Maharashtra. In this tradition, Nanasaheb and Appasaheb have done a huge work of awakening this social consciousness and taking it forward," he added.

He said that it is very difficult to implement the spirit of "Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramaya" mentioned in our Upanishads and that under this spirit, a person has to live a large part of his social life by his actions, not for himself, but for society and others.

"The lessons given through speech are short-lived and forgotten with time but the lessons given through one's action are eternal. Appasaheb has taught lakhs and crores of people to work for society and others besides themselves. When the country was in great need, Appasaheb brought together lakhs of people who lived for other people on the basis of the mantra of Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah. It is because of these works that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured Appasaheb with the Padma Award," he said.

Shah said that the 'Maharashtra Bhushan Award' was instituted in 1995 and since then many people who have contributed to the social life of Maharashtra and the country have been awarded.

"Starting from Purushottam Laxman Deshpande, Swar Kokila Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Scientist Vijay Bhatkar, Raghunath Mashelkar, Jayant Narlikar, Anil Kakodkar, Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare, well-known artists Sulochana ji and Nanasaheb have been awarded Maharashtra Bhushan," said Shah.

He said now Appasaheb from Nanasaheb's family has got the award. This is the first time that the Maharashtra Bhushan Award has been given to the same family for the second time.

Shah said that Appasaheb guided society through his actions with the slogan "Let's March On''. He worked for the improvement of children, distribution of free educational material, tree plantation, cleanliness, blood donation, unique process of collecting waste during festivals, cleaning of wells, women empowerment, the welfare of tribals, drug-free society, eradication of superstition and illiteracy and has set many examples in these areas.

Amit Shah prayed for Appasaheb's long life and wished lakhs of his followers to continue working in society for many years as per Appasaheb's directions. (ANI)

