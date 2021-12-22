You will find thousands of Jinnahs who divide the people: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 22 (ANI): People say MA Jinnah divided India and separated Hindus and Muslims, but you'll find thousands of Jinnahs who not only divide the land but also the people, alleged PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu on Wednesday.



Addressing a gathering here on Wednesday, Mufti said, "We blame Jinnah who fought the freedom struggle along with Jawahar Lal Nehru, Gandhi Ji, Sardar Patel, Sir Sayyid Ahmad Khan and Ambedkar Ji to make India independent. But we have one complaint that he divided our country and we avoid taking his name today."

The PDP leader added, "They say he (Jinnah) divided India and separated Hindus-Muslims. But you will find thousands of Jinnahs who not only divide the land but also the people. They are people who made no contribution towards freedom."

Regarding Pakistan, Mufti said, "A General came to our neighbouring nation and said that he will bring real Islam there. He stoked hatred there while teaching religion. Children were given guns instead of books and today explosions occur in Pakistan." (ANI)

