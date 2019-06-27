UP Police team on the field where dead bodies were recovered. (Photo/ANI)
UP Police team on the field where dead bodies were recovered. (Photo/ANI)

Young couple found dead in Agra in a suspected case of honour killing

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:53 IST

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 27 (ANI): After the dead bodies of two teenagers were found in a field near Kagarol border in Kheragarh here, the parents and sister of the girl were arrested of suspicion of honour killing, police said.
Injury marks were found on the face and the body of the two identified as Shyamvir (17) and Puja Kushvaha (16).
The bodies of the two, allegedly lovers, were discovered by locals triggering panic in the village. Soon after, police arrived and started their investigation.
SSP Jogendra Singh said, "As per our preliminary investigation, it appears that the relatives of the girl have murdered them. We are interrogating girl's father, mother and sister. They have confessed some things."
"We are yet to arrest two more relatives of the girl who might be the main perpetrators", he added.
The uncle of the deceased boy, Phool Singh, has alleged that the teenagers were murdered by relatives of the girl. He claimed that that girl's relative had called for Shyamvir yesterday and since then his whereabouts have been unknown.
SSP Singh said, "From what we have heard, the pair was planning to get married to each other and some people had objections to their marriage. However, a much clearer picture will emerge only after we complete our investigations."
Police have sent the bodies for postmortem. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 18:38 IST

Priyanka hits out at CM Yogi for not clearing pending dues of...

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hit out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in the state for not clearing the dues of sugarcane farmers.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 18:28 IST

25 IAS, 9 PCS officers reshuffled in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand government on Thursday transferred 25 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and nine Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officers in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 18:19 IST

Devendra Fadnavis welcomes high court's judgment on Maratha reservation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday welcomed the Bombay High Court's order giving 12 per cent and 13 per cent reservation to Maratha community in educational institutions and government jobs respectively.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 18:14 IST

Kerala-TN ISIS module: 3 terror suspects sent to 5-day police custody

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jun 15 (ANI): Three terror suspects arrested in connection with the Kerala-Tamil Nadu ISIS module case were on Thursday sent to five days judicial custody, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 18:12 IST

Punjab Guv visits ailing hockey Olympian Balbir Singh at PGIMER

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Jun 27 (ANI): Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore on Thursday visited the ailing Hockey Olympian Balbir Singh Senior who is undergoing treatment in the PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 18:10 IST

DCW writes to PM Modi, demands law against Nikah Halala and Polygamy

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a law against Nikah Halala and Polygamy in the country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 18:03 IST

Nanda Devi peak: ITBP team recovers 7 bodies, search underway...

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Jun 27 (ANI): An ITBP team has recovered bodies of seven mountaineers while the search operation for the eighth and last body is underway, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Vijay Kumar Jogdande on Thursday said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 18:00 IST

Bipin Rawat pays homage to field marshal Sam Manekshaw on his...

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and all others ranks of the force on Thursday paid homage to Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw on his 11th death anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:52 IST

FIR against 39 in AES protest case: Harivanshpur residents...

Vaishali (Bihar) [India], June 27 (ANI): Residents of Harivanshpur village in the district have threatened to file a case against the state government and the local administration if the first information report (FIR) filed against 39 people is not withdrawn.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:50 IST

J&K: 4 feared dead, 7 injured in road accident in Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir)[India], Jun 27 (ANI): Four people are feared killed and seven others have been injured after a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Peer Ki Gali in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:50 IST

K'taka: I-T raid underway at Sulthan Diamonds outlet in Shivamogga

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], June 27 (ANI): Income-Tax Department on Wednesday carried out a raid at Sulthan Diamonds outlet here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:48 IST

Indore: Municipal Corporation employees protest against BJP MLA...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): Employees of the Municipal Corporation on Thursday protested against the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Akash Vijayvargiya for allegedly thrashing a Corporation officer with a cricket bat on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl