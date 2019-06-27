Young couple found dead in Agra in a suspected case of honour killing

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 27 (ANI): After the dead bodies of two teenagers were found in a field near Kagarol border in Kheragarh here, the parents and sister of the girl were arrested of suspicion of honour killing, police said.

Injury marks were found on the face and the body of the two identified as Shyamvir (17) and Puja Kushvaha (16).

The bodies of the two, allegedly lovers, were discovered by locals triggering panic in the village. Soon after, police arrived and started their investigation.

SSP Jogendra Singh said, "As per our preliminary investigation, it appears that the relatives of the girl have murdered them. We are interrogating girl's father, mother and sister. They have confessed some things."

"We are yet to arrest two more relatives of the girl who might be the main perpetrators", he added.

The uncle of the deceased boy, Phool Singh, has alleged that the teenagers were murdered by relatives of the girl. He claimed that that girl's relative had called for Shyamvir yesterday and since then his whereabouts have been unknown.

SSP Singh said, "From what we have heard, the pair was planning to get married to each other and some people had objections to their marriage. However, a much clearer picture will emerge only after we complete our investigations."

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem. (ANI)

