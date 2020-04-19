Young couple found dead in Guntur, police register case

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): A young couple was found dead in the premises of a private finance company here in Guntur city on Saturday.

Arundalpet Police have registered an FIR under Section 174 of CrPC. The Police said that girl's parents were aware of their relationship.

"The deceased Sheik Reshma (20) was working as a lab technician at a private hospital. The deceased Sheik Abdullah (23) was working as a clerk in a private finance company. Both live in same neighborhood. They had acquaintance with each other and the girl's parents were aware of their relationship," Sub Inspector Ravindra told ANI.

"Last night Reshma did not return home, so her parents went to the firm where Abdullah works. There they found both the boy and girl in a dead condition at around 11 pm. Then they rushed to Arundalpet police station and registered a complaint," he added.

The police held inquest last night and sent the bodies for post-mortem to Guntur Govt General Hospital this morning.

The post mortem report is yet to come and an investigation is going on, Ravindra added. (ANI)