Young entrepreneur from J-K's Shopian sells Kashmiri apples online, introduces new packaging

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 27 (ANI): A young entrepreneur from South Kashmir's Shopian district is selling famous Kashmiri apples on the internet by bringing much-needed reforms in the fruit's packaging at par with global standards.



30-year-old Adnan Ali Khan, a resident of Pinjoora village in Shopian, has now emerged as a local hero by setting up a supply chain that ensures fair prices to farmers by helping them sell their products online.

Khan, a fourth-generation farmer from his family, completed engineering and MBA and is now doing his PhD on "value addition, planning and marketing of Kashmiri products". He launched his online venture that delivers Kashmiri apples to the doorstep upon receiving orders online.

The youth entrepreneur is probably the first Kashmiri to sell apples in retail packs on the internet. The 30-year-old made his debut in September when he sold the products from his family-owned apple orchards and is now receiving orders online.

Khan is selling around fifteen varieties of apples and selling to customers in packs having one to six apples.





He that if the government provides facilities to young entrepreneurs they can excel in many fields and it will help other educated youths also.

"I am providing strategic support to my father. The idea is to sell apples with quality packaging. We have a single apple pack or a larger pack with more apples. I want this apple packaging concept to be used by all orchardists. Kashmir growers should develop the art of packaging themselves and market it globally," Khan told ANI.

He procures eco-friendly packaging material from Gujarat to add value to his produce.

"The concept came to my mind 10 years back but I could not implement it due to some situation then. This year, I decided to take it up with the help of my friend Danish. We brought the packaging equipment from Gujarat. We did a test sample and sent some samples to the Department of Horticulture. Later, we launched it in online and offline modes. I also got an award for Lieutenant Governor for the initiative," he said.

"Our input cost was low but the output cost was higher. Our products were good but there were problems with our marketing. Then I developed this packaging," he added.

Showket Ali Khan, father of Adnan Ali Khan expressed over his son's success.



"We have been in the fruit business for 40-50 years. We have been doing it in our traditional way. After my son completed the MBA, he joined our business. He brought the new packaging system and we are making profits," he said. (ANI)

