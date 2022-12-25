Young man killed in Telangana, love affair angle suspected

Nagarkurnool (Telangana) [India], December 25 (ANI): A young man was stabbed by an unknown assailant in Amrabad police limits on Friday night. The relatives suspect that the murder happened due to a love affair.

The victim identified as Lingaswamy died on the spot.

On December 23 around 10:30 pm, the police got a call from Macharam village that an unknown assailant stabbed a young man and ran away.

"As soon as we received the information, the Sub-Inspector (SI) along with a police team reached the spot. The ambulance also arrived and after the checkup, they declared the young man dead. Later we found out that the name of the young man was Lingaswamy, and he worked in a hostel," said Amarabad CI, Addireddy.



A case has been registered based on a complaint by the victim's sister.

The dog squad and clue team reached the spot and collected information.

A case has been registered under Section 302 of the IPC.

"The body of the victim was sent to Amrabad government hospital. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the relatives. Around 35 stab wounds were found on the victim's body," Amarabad CI, Addireddy added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

