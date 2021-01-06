Young NRIs join farmers' stir at Singhu border

By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Several young non-resident Indians (NRI) have joined farmers at the Singhu border to extend support to the ongoing demonstration against agricultural laws by offering their services.

Manpreet Singh, an Austria-based automobile businessman, came directly from Delhi airport to the protest site at Singhu border with his luggage to participate in the farmers' agitation.

"I came directly from Austria to India, when I was in Europe then I used to watch the news about the farmers' protest and then I decided to reach Delhi and head towards Dharna site," Singh told ANI here.

Singh, who hails from the Jalandhar district, added that the movement of this magnitude has never been witnessed before and it is the duty of every citizen to stand with the farmers.



Another NRI Jitender Pal Singh from Mohali, who is an IT professional living in New Zealand for the past 8 years, said that he has been supporting farmers from the first day of their movement.

"I am supporting farmers from the first day of their agitation i.e. September 25. I am also a member of the discipline committee. I will continue to give my service to this protest until the 3 farm laws are not repealed," he asserted.

The farmers are continuing their protests after the talks between them and the Centre remained inconclusive on January 4. They are pushing the government to repeal the farm laws while the government is suggesting only amendments to them.

Earlier in the day, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said those farmer unions, which are protesting against the farm laws, will understand the idea behind bringing laws for reforms in the agricultural sector and actively arrive at a solution after discussion.



"The government of India is committed to the welfare of farmers. We meet those who are supporting the laws and those opposing them. I am sure that farmer unions who are agitating will understand the idea behind agriculture laws and they will think about the welfare of farmers and actively arrive at a solution by a positive discussion," Tomar told reporters here.

With concerns that farm laws would weaken the MSP and mandi systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital for over a month against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

