Young patient with 100 pc Heart Artery blockage in major arteries gets new life after timely high-risk surgery

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Doctors of a private hospital in Gurugram successfully treated a 43-year-old male who was suffering from 100 per cent heart blockage where all the major arteries of his heart were blocked. The patient was admitted in critical condition with complaints of chest pain on exertion, as per medical experts at the hospital.

The detailed medical evaluation revealed that all three major arteries of his heart were blocked with the main artery which is the left anterior descending (LAD) which supplies around 70-75 per cent of blood to the heart 100 per cent blocked. His right artery was also 100 per cent blocked with reduced heart function (25-30 per cent).

Dr Udgeath Dhir said that it was a high-risk surgery considering the aggressiveness and complexity of the heart blockage.

"This was a high-risk surgery considering the aggressiveness and complexity of the heart blockage. The surgery went off well, the patient had an uneventful post-operation course and within 6 weeks, his heart function had recovered to 40-45%. The patient was able to stand on his own on the third day, after surgery. He has resumed a normal life doing his regular activities - office work, climbing stairs etc." said Dr Udgeath Dhir, Director and Head of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS), Fortis Memorial Research Institute.

He further said that it is crucial to get regular health checkups owing to the poor lifestyle of the youngsters.

"Youngsters with a poor lifestyle can suffer from critical heart blockage. Hence, it is crucial to get regular health checkups. There is a widespread notion that bypass surgeries are unsafe. However, this is untrue bypass surgeries are much safer than hernia and gallbladder surgeries which increases the longevity of the patient," Dr Dhir added.

"This was a very challenging case, considering the health condition of the patient. Despite all the odds, the doctors under the guidance of Dr Udgeath Dhir saved the life of the patient by adopting the correct line of treatment. Timely administration and the most appropriate approach in such cases plays a quintessential role in getting the best clinical outcomes." Said Mahipal Singh Bhanot, Senior Vice President & Business Head, at Fortis Memorial Research Institute. (ANI)

