Young shopkeeper in Amethi offers 'jalebis' to Rahul Gandhi

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): On his first visit to Amethi after his recent Lok Sabha defeat, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi received sweet consolation, literally, in the form of the delicious rich traditional jalebi, which was offered to him by a young shopkeeper here.

Congress leader Akhilesh P Singh on Wednesday shared a picture in which a youth was seen offering the jalebi to Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote that Rahul Gandhi was seen relishing jalebis offered to him by a young shopkeeper in Amethi.

Rahul was visiting Amethi for the first time after facing his humiliating defeat by Union Minister Smriti Irani in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Soon after arriving in Amethi, Gandhi scion took to Twitter to express gratitude towards people, who welcomed him whole-heartedly in his erstwhile Lok Sabha constituency.

Rahul said whenever he visits Amethi, 'it feels like coming home'.

"I very happy after coming to Amethi. It feels like coming home," he tweeted in Hindi soon after reaching his erstwhile Lok Sabha constituency.

As per his schedule, he will meet party workers at Gauriganj over a meal and will attend a program at Shiv Mahesh College.

He will also assess the reasons behind his defeat in the elections and will take feedback from workers.

Amethi had remained with the Gandhi family since 1980 when Sanjay Gandhi had won it and later Rajiv Gandhi was elected to the seat in a bye-election after Sanjay's death. Rahul had won it in 2004, 2009 and 2014.

Gandhi, now an MP from Wayanad in Kerala, became the Congress president in 2017. He offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the Congress' abysmal performance in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections.

Last week, he had put a letter on Twitter making his resignation public and empowering the CWC to choose his successor. (ANI)

