Youngster suffers heart attack, dies while dancing at wedding in Telangana

Nirmal (Telangana)[India], February 27 (ANI): A youngster in Telangana suffered a heart attack and died while dancing at a wedding near Bhaina in Nirmal district of Telangana.

According to the video footage which has surfaced on social media platforms, the youth was clearly seen dancing in a celebratory mode. While dancing to a popular song, the youngster suddenly collapsed and became unconscious. Those standing near him came to his aid and attempted to awaken him by rubbing his head, but all efforts were unsuccessful.



According to the reports, the deceased has been identified as Mutayam , a native of Maharashtra. He was dancing at a wedding reception in a wedding barat in Kubeer mandal of Nirmal District, Telangana. After his collapse youth was rushed to Bhainsa Area Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. As per doctors youth had suffered massive cardiac arrest.

Earlier a similar incident had happened in Telangana where on February 22, a 24-year-old police constable died of heart arrest while working out at a gym in Hyderabad.

Cardiac arrests are becoming more common these days. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), heart attacks, cardiac arrests, and strokes cause one-fifth of all deaths in India, even among youngsters. (ANI)

