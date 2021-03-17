Youngsters, women considered in Congress candidates' list to help bring UDF to power: Oommen Chandy

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], March 15 (ANI): At a time when miffed Congress leaders are submitting their resignations over candidate selection for the upcoming assembly polls in the state, Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Sunday clarified that youngsters, new faces and women are being considered as that will help United Democratic Front (UDF) to come to power.

"Congress today announced its list of candidates. The party has given much importance to youngsters, new faces and women. This is the first time that Congress has given more than 50 per cent seats to these categories. It will definitely help UDF come to power," he said.

Congress on Sunday announced names of 86 candidates for Kerala assembly polls with the party opting for K Muraleedaran to wrest the lone sitting seat of BJP of Nemom, while former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will face polls from his home bastion of Puthuppally and Ramesh Chennithala from his sitting seat of Haripad.



After the list was announced, miffed over not getting a ticket from the party, Kerala Congress' women's wing president Lathika Subash stepped down from the post and tonsured head in front of party headquarters, following which many other leaders have resigned from the party including Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) secretary Ramani P Nair in Thiruvananthapuram and 23 district level office bearers, seven-block presidents in Kannur.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)






