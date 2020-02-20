Your right to protest sacrosanct, but it shouldn't cause problem to others: Mediators tell Shaheen Bagh protesters

New Delhi [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Supreme Court-appointed mediators Sanjay Hedge and Sadhana Ramachandran on Thursday interacted with the protesters at Shaheen Bagh and told them that their right to protests was sacrosanct, but at the same the protest should not cause inconvenience to others.

"Supreme Court is looking into a fact in a broader sense that the Shaheen Bagh protest should be remembered as a peaceful one. I believe if we solve the issue mindfully and in a civilized manner. You continue with the right to protest but the protest should be held where it doesn't cause any problem to other people," senior advocate Sanjay Hegde told the protesters.

Thousands of people have been staging a sit-in protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area since mid-December last year against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). They fear that the two laws in combination would deprive a large section of Muslim population of their citizenship rights.

Speaking to the protesters, Sadhana Ramachandran said that the Citizenship Amendment Act has already become a law and its validity can be examined by the Supreme Court.

"We are here to think and talk mutually to resolve the matter. Yesterday, we got the blessings of Dadiya. We received a lot of love from sisters and daughters. If a country has such women, then no one can harm the country's position.

"On the blocking of the road, a plea was filed. Sanjay and I want that Shaheen Bagh should remain forever. Your protest in Shaheen Bagh should not cause problems to the public. We are the citizens of this country we should come to a conclusion mutually. We understand your pain and demands," Ramachandran said.

She said that people's right to peaceful protest cannot be questioned and the protest should continue.

She added: "You need to understand the CAA and NRC matters have reached the Supreme Court. The CAA has already become an Act on which a lot of questions have been raised. In that case, no one can tell the result...whether SC will accept your demands or not, but arguments will definitely take place."

She underlined that the mediators were trying their best to reach a solution and that the solution should emerge from the Shaheen Bagh area itself.

"There is not a problem which has does not have a solution," Hegde said. (ANI)

