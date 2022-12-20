Youth arrested with stolen pistol in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): A man was arrested on Monday after police recovered a stolen pistol from his possession.

According to DCP North Delhi, Sagar Singh Kalsi, on December 19, a police team deployed for night patrolling in the area. During patrolling reached near Satyawati Medical College, Roop Nagar, Delhi and they received information that a criminal having illegal firearms is present at Red Light Shakti Nagar Chowk, who may commit a crime.

Working on the information, police patrolling team immediately swung into action and rushed to the place of information without wasting any time. On the instance of the secret informer, the suspected person was noticed who was signalled to stop for checking and enquiry, but he tried to escape from the spot.

However, the alert police team instantly chased him and succeeded in apprehending him strategically after a short distance. On enquiry, he could not give any satisfactory reply to the police team and also tried to mislead them. On checking/frisking and personal search of the apprehended suspected person, one Country Made Pistol loaded with one Live Cartridge was recovered from his possession.

The accused was identified as Harsh, aged 22 years.



Accordingly, a case u/s 25/54/59 Arms Act was registered at PS Roop Nagar and an investigation was taken up.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he took out the pistol loaded with one live cartridge from the almirah kept in his house on December 19 in the absence of his family members and he came to attend a kitty party with his friends at Shakti Nagar area, Delhi. Further, he disclosed that he along with his friends attended the party and consumed alcohol and after finishing the party he was on the way to his home.

Later on, during late hours he was waiting for someone to take lift near at Red Light, Shakti Nagar Chowk, Delhi, but he was apprehended by the police team with the pistol. Subsequently, during course of enquiry, it revealed that the recovered Pistol was registered in the name of one Rakesh Solanki, resident of PS Sikandra Rao, District Mahamaya Nagar, (Hathras), Uttar Pradesh, who does work as a security guard with the property dealer namely Yogender Kumar, who is the father of the accused person.

The licence holder (Rakesh Solanki) used to keep his pistol in a safe/almirah kept at the resident of his owner and he had proceeded to his native village, Hathras, Uttar Pradesh two days ago. In the meantime, the accused Harsh, somehow took out his firearms/pistol from the almirah and went to meet his friends at Shakti Nagar area.

On sustained interrogation, it further revealed that the accused is a budding criminal who was previously found involved in a case of Arms Act registered at PS Jafrabad, Delhi, the police added. (ANI)

