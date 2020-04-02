Youth beaten to death by migrants for informing authority of their return amid Coronavirus crisis

Sitamarhi (Bihar) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a man was beaten to death in Sitamarhi's Madhaul village by two people, who had returned from Maharashtra, for informing the Corona help center about the duo's arrival in the area during the coronavirus crisis in the country.

The deceased had informed Corona help center about their return which had allegedly angered families of the 2 people.

The police have arrested 7 people in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, the ruling Janata Dal (United) has assured strict action against all perpetrators who are found involved in the incident.

"The incident which took place in Sitamarhi's Mathaul village is really unfortunate and condemnable. Police are carrying out the investigation and the accused will be dealt with severely as per the law," JDU spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said.

"The man who was murdered had done a responsible act by giving information about suspects who might have been infected with the coronavirus. Our government is committed to seeing that the accused are dealt with strictly," he added. (ANI)