Youth beaten to death in Delhi's Shadipur, RAF deployed

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): A youth was beaten to death on Saturday night after a scuffle broke out between two groups in the Shadipur area of the national capital.

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed in the Shadipur area for security reasons.

The deceased has been identified as Nitesh who sustained severe injuries and died last night.

The incident took place when Nitesh and his two friends, Alok and Monty, stopped a man who was on a bike and started beating him. However, after some time, members of the rival group reached there and overpowered them.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Delhi, Shweta Chauhan said, "Two groups of men had a fight in Shadipur area on October 12 after three men Nitesh, Alok and Monty stopped a man on a bike and started beating him. After some time, these three were overpowered and were beaten up by other men from a rival group."



The scuffle took place on the issue of honking by alleged bikers.

"The injured Nitesh succumbed to injuries and section 302 IPC has been added in the case. Efforts are on to trace and apprehend the accused persons who are absconding. The scuffle took place on the issue of honking by the alleged bikers," she said.



Meanwhile, the police have denied any communal angle in the case.

A murder case has been registered against all three accused and they have been identified as well.

"Nitesh sustained severe injuries and died last night. A murder case was filed. All three accused were identified. They belong to another community. Efforts are underway to nab them. No communal angle in the case. The fight wasn't due to any communal reason," the DCP added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

