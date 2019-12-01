Youth beaten up for eve-teasing in Andhra Pradesh, held

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): A youth was beaten up with slippers by a woman for allegedly eve-teasing her in Kondapalli town here on Saturday. He was later detained by police.

According to locals present at the spot, the woman alleged that the youth had been teasing her for a long time did and did so on yesterday as well. "The woman said she got irritated and lost her cool," a local said.

The accused was caught by locals who handed him over to Ibrahimpatnam Police Station. The woman was later seen leaving the spot.

The woman who beat up the youth cannot be traced, the police said.

"The police have been verifying for her whereabouts but could find nothing. Even the accused youth said he did not know the identity of the woman, so we are still searching for him," Sub-Inspector Ramesh told ANI.

No case has been filed against the youth, he said. (ANI)

