Youth Congress leaders detained ahead of CM Vijayan's visit to Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala) [India], February 18 (ANI): Youth Congress leaders were taken into preventive detention ahead of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's visit to Palakkad on Saturday.

Chalissery police in Kerala have taken Youth Congress state secretary AK Shanib and two other workers into preventive custody today.

The Chief Minister was scheduled to attend a programme in Chalissery, Palakkad district on Saturday.

As a mark of protest against the state budget, the Kerala Youth Congress workers waved black flags at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Youth Congress workers have been protesting with black flags against the CM for the past few days after he said that the cess imposed on fuel in the budget will not be changed.

Earlier on 9 February, the BJP workers staged a protest against the Left government's refusal to roll back the tax proposals and social security cess on fuel and liquor, announced in the budget.

The social security cess of Rs 2 was introduced by the government for every litre of petrol and diesel.

The opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) MLAs also staged protests against the state budget earlier in the month.

During the protest, the opposition leaders said that they would continue the protest till the government will not change its decision. To mark the protest, opposition MLAs staged walk out in the assembly.

Earlier in the month, the youth wing of the Congress party also protested against the Kerala budget in Kochi and clashed with the police personnel who used water cannons to disperse the protestors.

The raging Congress workers also burnt the tyre in front of barricades placed to stop the protestors.

The Kerala government is facing a heavy backlash from the general public after they presented the budget for the financial year 2023-24 earlier in the month.

The government proposed to increase petrol and diesel prices by Rs two per litre in the State.

As per people, the increase in cess on petrol and diesel will lead to a huge price hike. The prices of daily necessities have more than doubled in Kerala.

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal on February 2 presented the budget for the 2022-23 financial year in the legislative assembly. This Budget marks the third by Balagopal after he took over as the state's Finance Minister.

The Budget allocated Rs 2,000 crore to check inflation. Despite being a consumerist State, Kerala was able to control price hikes and the state witnessed the lowest price rise in the country, Balagopal had said.

Petrol and diesel prices will be increased by Rs 2 per litre in Kerala, said the finance minister while presenting the Budget earlier this month. (ANI)