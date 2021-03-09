Youth Congress passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as party chief

By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India] March 9 (ANI): The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Monday has passed a resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as the president of the Congress once again.

The resolution was passed by the National Executive of the IYC, which stated that the move would strengthen the party and energise the cadres across the country.

A few weeks ago, the Delhi Pradesh Congress and the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress also passed similar proposals.

"Today in the National Executive, IYC Jointly passes a resolution that Rahul Gandhi should be appointed as All India Congress Committee (AICC) President as per the constitution of Indian National Congress. This is not just the resolution but the voice of every Congress worker," Youth Congress tweeted.

Noting that the Youth Congress stands firmly with its leader Rahul Gandhi, the resolution said: "We strongly believe that the organization will be strengthened under the leadership and guidance of Rahul ji and the appointment will energise party workers across the nation," it said.

In the presence of Rahul Gandhi, National President of Youth Congress, BV Srinivas had requested him to return as Congress President.

The meeting of the National Executive of the Youth Congress was inaugurated by Rahul Gandhi on Monday morning.

Gandhi advised the Youth Congress national office bearers and state presidents to work for the organisation with patience and fight the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology without fear.

Congress has announced that the process of election of full-time president of the party will be completed by June, to in place of Sonia Gandhi, who is currently the executive president of Congress.

So far, it is not clear whether Rahul is ready to sit on the chair of the party president again.

He had resigned from the post of Congress president in May 2019, taking responsibility for the Lok Sabha election results. While resigning, Rahul had advocated making a leader outside the Gandhi family as president. However, after a few months in August, the CWC once again gave the command of the party to Sonia Gandhi as the Executive President.

Last year, senior Congress leaders (G23) wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi demanding full and active leadership in the party.

Following this, in a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) Sonia offered her resignation after which CWC passed a proposal to continue with her. However, in the same meeting, there was agreement on the election of the party president. (ANI)