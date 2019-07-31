Youth Congress worker hacked to death in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], July 31 (ANI): A 43-year-old Kerala Youth Congress worker died on Wednesday after he was allegedly attacked by a group of eight people here.

The deceased, identified as Noushad, was attacked along with three other Youth Congress workers on Tuesday night at Chavakkad in Thrissur district by the group who came on bikes.

He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Wednesday morning.

Police suspect that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is behind the attack.

A probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)