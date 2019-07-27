Youth Congress workers protesting against RTI (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on Saturday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI
Youth Congress workers protesting against RTI (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on Saturday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI

Youth Congress workers protest against weakening of RTI Act

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 20:52 IST

New Delhi [India] July 27 (ANI): Hundreds of Youth Congress workers on Saturday took to streets here to protest against the Central government for allegedly diluting the Right to Information (RTI) Act.
"BJP government has always attempted to take away the powers of institutions which have been pillars of the Constitution of India. In the last five years, the BJP government has attempted to take power from different institutions like the Supreme Court, the CBI and the RBI," read a press statement issued by the Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress (DPYC).
"The RTI Act, 2005 was brought by the UPA government which gave rights to the citizens of India to question the government. However, it is been diluted by the current government by bringing the Amendment Bill, 2019," it said.
Youth Congress workers were stopped at Raisina Road. Many Youth Congress activists were detained by the Delhi Police.
Even Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government of helping the corrupt by diluting the Right to Information (RTI) Act through the Amendment Bill, 2019.
"Government is diluting RTI in order to help the corrupt steal from India. Strange that the normally vociferous anti-corruption crowd has suddenly disappeared. #GovtMurdersRTI," he tweeted.
The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Bill after an acrimonious debate and Opposition walkout amidst uproarious scenes with the government rejecting a strong demand for greater scrutiny and managing the support of parties outside the NDA fold.
The Bill was passed after rejecting several amendments and motions seeking to refer the Bill to a Select Committee of Parliament. As many as 117 members voted against the opposition motion while 75 members voted in its favour. YSRCP, BJD, and TRS also voted with the government.
The Bill seeks to empower the Centre to make rules to decide the tenure, salary, allowances and other terms of service of the Information Commissioners of the Central Information Commission and also of State Information Commissions.
The Lok Sabha on Monday had passed the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 after a heated debate and pandemonium by the Opposition members over the autonomy of the legislation.
Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh had clarified that the Bill was not intended to curtail the autonomy of RTI Act. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 21:46 IST

Mumbai: Probe ordered into viral video showing man celebrating...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): An inquiry has been initiated into the viral video which shows a man, who had cases against him, celebrating his birthday inside a police station, said the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the city police on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 21:43 IST

Arunachal Pradesh: Indian Army apprehends NSCN(R) cadre

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India] July 27 (ANI): Indian Army apprehended one National Socialist Council of Nagaland (R) cadre from Arunachal Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 21:40 IST

JD(S) rejects speculations of supporting BJP govt in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 27 (ANI): Janata Dal (Secular) on Saturday rejected speculations of it joining hands with the BJP in Karnataka and said that the move would amount to "working against the people".

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 21:34 IST

Vajpayee government effectively responded to Pakistan's Kashmir...

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that Vajpayee government gave "an effective strategic answer" to Pakistan's "deceit" on Kashmir in 1999 Kargil war and noted that people defeated in wars were resorting to proxy war for their political objectives and we

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 21:31 IST

TN woman's baby tests negative for HIV

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India] July 27 (ANI): The second HIV test on the baby whose mother was transfused with HIV positive blood in a government hospital here has resulted into negative on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 21:29 IST

BJP will form government in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh : Ramdas...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 27 (ANI): Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said on Saturday that BJP will form government in Congress-ruled states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh as many of Congress MLAs are ready to support the BJP.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 21:21 IST

Sonbhadra firing: Cong gives compensation cheques to kin of victims

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): A delegation of Congress leaders on Saturday handed over compensation cheques to the families of those killed in a clash over a land dispute in the district recently.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 21:04 IST

Two-wheelers banned on Ram Jhula Bridge after supportive wire breaks

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India] July 27 (ANI): As devotees flock for Kanwar Yatra, the movement of two-wheeler vehicles were stopped on the Ram Jhula Bridge here, after the supporting wire of the bridge broke on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 20:57 IST

Assam floods: Over 1,700 villages affected in 18 districts, toll...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 27 (ANI): As many as 1,716 villages spread across 18 districts in Assam have been adversely affected due to floods caused by the rise in water levels of various rivers following heavy rainfall, the state's Disaster Management Authority said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 20:55 IST

MP: Incessant rains damage many 'kutcha' houses in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): Several 'kutcha' houses were damaged due to incessant rains in Mandsaur while water entering the houses also caused damage to loss of foodgrains and livestock, District Collector, Manoj Pushp said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 20:46 IST

Rs 25,000 imposed on hotel for 'over-charging' actor Rahul Bose...

Chandigarh [India], July 27 (ANI): A fine of Rs 25,000 has been imposed on hotel JW Marriott here by the Excise and Taxation Department of the Union Territory for over-charging from actor Rahul Bose for fruits served to him in the hotel.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 20:41 IST

Himalayan CMs meet to be held tomorrow, CM Rawat reviews preparations

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat reviewed the arrangements for a conference of Himalayan states' Chief Ministers scheduled to be held in Masoorie on Sunday.

Read More
iocl