Youth Congress workers protest in Chennai over Delhi violence, demand Amit Shah's resignation

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Youth Congress workers held a protest here on Friday against the violence in Delhi and demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation.

The protestors were seen holding placards and raising slogans against BJP leaders and the violence in North-East Delhi, which has now claimed 42 lives.

They also demanded the arrest of BJP leader Kapil Mishra for making provocative statements.

Meanwhile, two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been constituted under the Crime Branch, Delhi Police to investigate the violence.

Violence had erupted in several areas of North-East Delhi on Sunday after two groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) indulged in stone-pelting at each other.

Subsequently, security has been beefed up at various locations in the district including Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, and Gokulpuri. Although the situation has normalised in the affected areas, security personnel are still present. (ANI)

