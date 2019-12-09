Youth Congress workers stage protest demanding justice in Unnao rape case

New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI): Youth Congress workers on Monday staged a protest outside the Parliament demanding justice in the Unnao rape case in which the victim was set ablaze while on her way to court and later succumbed to her injuries in a Delhi hospital.

Scores of party workers raised slogans demanding for the case to be fast-tracked and the accused to be given capital punishment.

Later, the protestors were detained by the police after they tried to cross the barricades set up by the law enforcement agency.

In the heartwrenching Unnao incident, the victim was set on fire when she was on her way to the court outside her village in Bihar police area on Thursday morning. She sustained 90 per cent injuries and was shifted to Delhi hospital where she succumbed to injuries.

Seven cops including a Station House Officer (SHO) were suspended for negligence in connection with the incident.

Bihar Police Station SHO Ajay Tripathi, two Assistant Sub-Inspectors and four Constables were suspended on the orders of Unnao SSP Vikrant Vir. (ANI)

