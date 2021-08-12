Youth dies by suicide as police demand Rs 1 lakh bribe, SP suspends constable, SI

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): SP of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh has suspended Chillakallu Constable M Sivaramakrishna Prasad for allegedly threatening a youth which led to his suicide. He further suspended Chillakallu sub-inspector K Durgaprasada Rao for not supervising subordinate staff properly. The SP has issued orders in the matter.

Picchuka Majji (23) was a resident of Pidimgoyyi village in Rajahmundry rural Mandal of East Godavari district. A case of illegal transport of liquor from Telangana was registered on him at Chillakallu police station in Krishna district.

After a year, the Chillakallu police constable called Majji to appear before them in connection with the case. Constable Sivaramakrishna Prasad demanded Rs 1 lakh bribe to get rid of the case on him. He further threatened to implicate him in the drugs smuggling case if not paid the said bribe amount. Unable to bear that pressure and afraid of the threat of a fake case, Majji decided to die by suicide. He made a selfie video explaining all details.

After knowing the matter, Krishna district SP Siddarth Kaushal has ordered to file a criminal case on Chillakallu constable Sivaramakrishna Prasad for threatening illegal cases and compelling him to die by suicide.

The SP in his statement has clarified that the staff who indulges in such corrupt practices will not be spared, criminal cases will be filed and departmental action will be taken as part of disciplinary action. (ANI)