Youth fired upon at railway station for objecting to breaking line for tatkal tickets in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 27 (ANI): A man was injured after unidentified persons allegedly shot at him for objecting to breaking the queue for Tatkal tickets at Bihta railway station in Patna on Sunday.

There was a huge crowd at the ticket counter at Bihta railway station for Tatkal tickets on Sunday. In between, a clash broke out among the people over maintaining the queue at the counter and unidentified persons opened fire.

A youth was injured in the firing incident.



According to Mukesh Kumar, an officer of Bihta railway police station, the injured was identified as Mudrish Khan (25), a resident of Bihta.

He was rushed to the hospital after the incident.

"The statement of the injured youth has been taken. A case has been registered against unknown criminals," the officer said.

An investigation is underway. (ANI)

