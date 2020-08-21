Youth 'frustrated' due to unemployment in Uttarakhand: Harish Rawat

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 21 (ANI): The youth of Uttarakhand is "frustrated" by the prevailing unemployment situation in the state, former Chief Minister and Congress General Secretary Harish Rawat said on Friday.

"We are unhappy with the increasing unemployment rate and there is frustration among the youth," Rawat said in a statement.

"Around 100 young people have committed suicides in the state. It is a matter of concern for us," he said.

He further claimed that around one crore people have lost jobs inside the country and number is "very large" inside Uttarakhand.

He alleged that the state government is not filling the government posts lying vacant in the state. (ANI)

