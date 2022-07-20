Youth, grandmother stabbed in south Delhi's Mehrauli

New Delhi, [India] July 20 (ANI): A 22-year-old man along with his 66-year-old grandmother were allegedly stabbed by a group of men who are residents of the same area in south Delhi's Mehrauli, said the police in-charge of the area. Both injured were then rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

On Tuesday at 12:11 am, the Mehrauli police station received a PCR call regarding the incident that took place in ward number 2 of Mehrauli area of the national capital. The family members of the victims revealed that six men namely; Sundar Kaku, Amar Bhindi, Nand Kishore, Ghoda, Nand Lal Kulli, Ravinder Ladoo and Vishal who are residents of the same ward allegedly attacked the 66-year-old Murtio Devi and 22-year old Karan with knives and sticks.

Karan who is meanwhile admitted to the hospital informed police that on July 19 night at about 11:30 pm, two men Sundar Kaku and Ravinder Ladoo were shouting and using abusive language opposite their house after which, his grandmother asked them to leave the place so that she can sleep and on this issue, a scuffle took place between them.



Seeing this, Karan also joined the scuffle with the accused, raising the alarm his family members came out for help after which both the accused fled away.

"But later at around 11:50 pm both accused returned along with their associates; Amar Bhindi, Nand Kishore, Ghoda, Nand Lal Kulli, and Vishal attacked both me and my grandmother," said Karan.

Karan further elaborated, "Kaku stabbed my grandmother and me with a knife, and Ravinder also caused injuries on my head with an intent to kill"

A case has been registered under section 307 of the IPC at Mehrauli Police Station.

During the investigation led by police, four of the accused namely Amar Bhindi, Kaku Sunder, Ravinder Ladoo and Vishal were apprehended and police are still searching for the other two accused. (ANI)

