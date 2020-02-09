Youth in UP will get Rs 2,500 under internship scheme: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a job fair organised by the Department of Labour and Employment Exchange on Sunday said that the government will be introducing a scheme wherein the youth doing internship for 6 months and one year will get Rs 2,500 per month.

Yogi Adityanath said, "Under the internship scheme, the 10th, 12th or graduating youth will be linked to various technical institutes and industries. Each youth who will do an internship for 6 months and one year will be given Rs 2,500 as honorarium every month in which Rs 1,500 will be given by the Central Government and Rs 1,000 by the state government. After the completion of the internship, the government will also arrange the placement of youth. An HR cell will also be created for this."

Besides, the Chief Minister also said that the government has decided that 20 per cent girls will be compulsorily recruited in the police department in the state so that they can make a big contribution in the security of the state.

"Our effort is to open an ITI (Industrial Training Institute) and skill development center in each tehsil of the state, which can give a platform to the youth for their skills," he added.

The Chief Minister was addressing the job fair organised at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Gorakhpur University. (ANI)