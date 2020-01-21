Youth makes car model out of snow in J-K's Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): A youth has made a car model out of snow that is garnering the interest of locals in Srinagar.

Speaking to ANI, Zubair Ahmad said, "I have been doing this since childhood. I can build anything using snow, even the Taj Mahal."

"I just need resources. I want to create something for the world to see," added Ahmad who is in the business of car accessories. (ANI)

