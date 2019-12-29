Youth of our country hates anarchy, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his last "Mann ki Baat" programme of this year on Sunday said that today's youth hates anarchy and that they like following the system. However, when the system fails to respond, they become restless and question it with courage.

"One thing is certain that youth of our country hates anarchy. They are irritated by disorder and instability. They do not approve of nepotism, casteism, gender discrimination," he said during the programme.

Stressing that the people born in the 21st century will play a key role in the development of the country, the Prime Minister said all of us experience that this generation is extremely talented.

"And the best thing about them is...especially in the context of India, that they like system and order. Not only this, they also like following the system. And whenever, wherever the system fails to respond, they become restless and question the system with courage. I think this is good," he said.

The Prime Minister also said, "One thing is certain about this decade that those born in the 21st Century will play an active role in the nation's development."

"For some they are millennials; others call them generation Z or Gen Zee too; and broadly speaking, one thing that has captured the collective psyche is that this is the 'Social Media Generation'," he said. (ANI)





