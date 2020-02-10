Youth paraded naked in Jaipur for making video with girl

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): A youth was paraded naked in Jaipur for shooting a video with a 14-yr-old girl and uploading it on TikTok, police said.

After the video went viral, the girl's father made the youth take off his clothes and beat him up, said Additional DCP Manoj Choudhary.

"After the video went viral, the girl's father made the boy take off his clothes and beat him up. An FIR has been lodged against the youth under POCSO and SC/ST Acts on the complaint of the girl's family," said Choudhary. (ANI)

