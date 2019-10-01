Youth should be motivated to serve the society: Andhra Guv

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): While hailing the state branch of Indian Red Cross Society, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has asserted that youth should be motivated to serve the society.

Speaking at a programme on Monday organised for presentation of awards of Indian Red Cross Society, Andhra Pradesh State Branch, for the year 2018-19 under various categories, Harichandan said the organisation is rendering excellent service to the society by promoting the spirit of service and building awareness about cleanliness, hygiene and green cover, conservation of energy and water and waste management among students. He also hailed them for motivating youth by presenting awards to best performing schools and colleges, read a statement.

Harichandan congratulated winners of various gold medals for their contribution to the cause of Indian Red Cross Society and appreciated their services and said the objective of the organisation is to alleviate human suffering by mobilising the power of volunteerism and generosity of donors, the statement added.

The Governor said he is happy to learn that the state branch has supplied 30 per cent of blood to needy people at free of cost and the West Godavari district Branch of the society has established an exclusive Thalassemia, Sickle Cell and Hemophilia Transfusion Centre at Eluru and rendering services to the needy persons at free of cost.

Earlier, Rachel Chatterjee, Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh State Branch of Indian Red Cross Society, said awards under new categories have been instituted from the year 2018-19 by conducting Essay writing competition and Elocution competition for students of schools and colleges to promote and develop thinking and writing abilities among the students with topics highlighting social problems and issues and to improve their speaking abilities.

The Andhra Pradesh State Branch of IRCS has collaborated with various government departments and agencies and conducted 161 training programmes covering 7661 beneficiaries in the state with the help of Disaster Management department and Youth Services department. (ANI)

