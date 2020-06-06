Youth should be trained in disaster management: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 6 (ANI): The youth of the state should be trained in disaster management, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday.

Rawat, who chaired a meeting with the officers of the State Disaster Management Authority here, said: "People should also be trained at Gram Sabhas."

"There should be a weekly class in schools related to disaster management. It is necessary to make people aware of disaster management in view of the geographical conditions of Uttarakhand," he said.

The Chief Minister said that it is necessary to train the people in case of fire incidents and rainy season. Mock drills should also be conducted from time to time to meet the challenges of disaster.

He said that to make the training that is being given for disaster management more effective, experts should be consulted. (ANI)

