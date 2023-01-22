Youth stabbed several times in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar, rushed to hospital

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): A young man was stabbed several times in New Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the Delhi Police, a 19-year-old man was stabbed several times in the New Ashok Nagar area in East New Delhi on Sunday at around 2 AM.

Both the accused and the victim are neighbours and they had a fight over garbage, at present the accused is absconding and the matter is being investigated, informed the police.

While the victim was rushed immediately to the local hospital.

Further details awaited.

In similar incidents from the national capital, a man was allegedly stabbed to death in East Delhi's Majboor Nagar Camp on 13th January, following an altercation with friends, police said.

The deceased was identified as Titu, a resident of Mandawali High, Near Tara Wati Hospital, was earlier involved in murder and robbery cases, police said.



"Titu allegedly had a quarrel with his three friends at the park behind Majboor Nagar Camp near Shri Ram Chowk after which they stabbed him and fled," Delhi Police said, adding that the victim was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and raids are being conducted to nab them.

In another such incident, a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in West Delhi's Khyala area on 5th January around 8 pm.

The deceased had been identified as Mohammad Shahid. According to the police, three boys stabbed Mohammad Shahid near a park in the Khayala area.

The police have arrested the boys involved and the reason for the murder is said to be an old quarrel.

Shahid and the accused were known to each other. According to the police, information about the case was received on Thursday evening, after which the investigation was started.

The relatives of the deceased apparently suspect a girl's involvement in the matter and they alleged that her family members had carried out the incident. (ANI)

