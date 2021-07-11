Youth thrashed, hanged to tree in Rajasthan over suspicion of theft

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], July 10 (ANI): After a video of a youth being beaten up in Mohanpura village of Rajasthan's Bhilwara, went viral on social media, the police on Saturday made several arrests in connection with the incident.



The police have registered a case and further investigation is underway, said the police.

Speaking to ANI here today, Gyanendra Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mandalgarh, Bhilwara told ANI, "Through social media, we got information that a person, Ramesh, whom the villagers accused of stealing a goat, was hanged to a tree and thrashed by a group of people.

"The police have detained some people in this connection. A case has been registered and the incident is being investigated," the police added. (ANI)

