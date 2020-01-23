Youth's belief in Constitution is heartening to see, says Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Amid the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), former President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday said that it was "heartening" to see the belief of the country's youth in the Constitution.

"Indian democracy has been tested time and again, the last few months have witnessed people come out on the streets in large numbers particularly the young voice and put out their views on issues which in their eyes are important. Their assertion and belief in the Constitution of India is particularly heartening to see," Mukherjee said at an event of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to mark its 70th year of inception.

The ECI organised the first Sukumar Sen Memorial Lecture instituted as a tribute to the first Chief Election Commissioner of India.

Terming consensus as the backbone of democracy, Mukherjee added, "Consensus is the livelihood of democracy. Democracy thrives on listening deliberating, discussing, arguing and even dissent. I believe the present wave of largely peaceful protest that has gripped the country shall once again enable the further deepening of our democratic roots."

About the role of Election Commission, Sh Pranab Mukherjee said, " The role of the Election Commission in the practical play of democracy in India has been simply outstanding. The challenges it has had to face have been daunting. The management of an electorate of over 900 million in 2019 that is nearly the combined population of third, fourth and fifth largest nations in the world, and ensuring fair polling is not an easy job." (ANI)

