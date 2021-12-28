Youths in Uttarakhand getting job opportunities due to employment fairs organised by state govt: CM Dhami

Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], December 28 (ANI): In a move to boost employment in the state, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami organised an employment fair for youth and said that his government is committed to promote the idea of "Vocal for Local".

Titled 'Jai Udyog Jai Vyapaar', Dhami inaugurated a grand skill and employment fair here by lighting the lamp. On this occasion, Chief Minister Dhami also distributed appointment letters to 42 people.



Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said, "The youth of today are energetic. Employment fairs are being organized continuously by the government in the districts of the entire state, due to which the youth are getting employment opportunities."

He said that unemployed youth of the state can register for the employment fair sitting at home. "The main objective of the government is to increase self-employment along with other forms of employment. 3700 homestays are registered in the state, under which 8000 youth and girls are getting self-employment," the Chief Minister said.

"The government is promoting it through self-help groups to bring regional products to the market. It is the effort of the government that all the youth of the state should be connected with employment and self-employment," Dhami said. (ANI)

