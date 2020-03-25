Youths of Telangana village restrict people's movement in view of COVID-19 pandemic

Khammam (Telangana) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): The youth of Khammam district's Duddipudi village have set up a barrier so that no one from outside enters their village in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the youths of the village said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a curfew on March 22. Now when the lockdown is announced by the state government, it is necessary to follow it."

"In fact, it is our responsibility to save ourselves from this deadly virus. It is always better to lockdown ourselves at home and follow the rules set by the government."

"The government is concerned about us, but some of us are violating those rules. That is the reason why the youth of Duddipudi village have set up a barrier," he said. (ANI)

