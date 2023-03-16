"Youths, worst hit during YSRCP rule..." TDP national general secy Nara Lokesh

Annamayya (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on the ruling party, the national general secretary of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Nara Lokesh on Thursday said that it is the youths, who suffered a lot after YSRCP came to power.

During his ongoing pada yatra, Yuva Galam, Lokesh interacted with the youths at the Vijaya Ganapathy Function Hall at Maddaiah Garipalli of Thamballapalle Assembly segment.

"During the regime of Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh was known to be the capital of jobs in India but now it is known as Ganja capital of India," Lokesh said.

The TDP leader also assured the youths that jobs will be announced every year once his party is voted to power in the State.

Lokesh asked the youths to strive to bring the TDP back into government again.



Earlier the youths of the State complained to Lokesh that there is no government degree college nearby for them and the unemployment allowance that was paid during the TDP regime is discontinued now.

They also complained to Lokesh that there are no self-employment opportunities in the State now.

The youths asked the TDP leader to brief them on what steps his party will take if it comes back to power to rid the State of drugs.

Earlier in the day, at the Indiramma Colony campsite, Lokesh paid rich tributes to Potti Sriramulu on the occasion of his birth anniversary.



The leaders of the Buduga Janga Welfare Association met Lokesh at the same campsite and apprised him of the problems, they have been facing for the past four years.

Promising all possible measures for their welfare, Lokesh called upon the Buduga Janga leaders to work hard to bring his father and former State's CM, Chandrababu back as the chief minister. (ANI)

