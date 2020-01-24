You've shown courage to fight difficult situations: PM Modi to recipients of Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with the 49 children who are winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020, and said that they have shown courage to fight difficult situations.

"I am amazed that at such age you all have performed incredible tasks. This must have inspired you to do more good deeds in future. You have shown courage to fight difficult situations," Prime Minister Modi said.

The 49 awardees are from different regions including one each from Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. The children are winners in the fields of art and culture, innovation, scholastic, social service, sports and bravery.

Ahead of the interaction, Hridayeshwar Singh Bhati, one of the awardees said that he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has learnt from him to work for the country.

"I look upto Narendra Modi sir, I have learnt from him that if the country gives you something then you have to give it back in some way or the other", he said.

Any child with an exceptional achievement in the fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, social service, arts and culture, sports and bravery can apply for the award. Also, any person who knows about a meritorious achievement by a child can recommend this child for the award. A high-level committee selects the winners after careful consideration of each application.

President Ram Nath Kovind, presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on January 22. (ANI)

