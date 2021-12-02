YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to tour flood-hit districts for two days from today

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will tour the flood-affected districts for two days from today to interact with affected farmers and visit the breached roads.

Besides this, Reddy will be holding a review meeting with officials to upscale relief operations.

He will visit YSR district and Chittoor districts on Thursday and will interact with farmers. He will visit Annamayya Project and Tirupati, the official release by the Chief Minister's office informed.

On December 3, Reddy will visit Chittoor and Nellore districts and will visit damaged villages along the Penna river. He will also hold review meetings with officials on crop loss and relief measures.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted above-normal rainfall for December to February for coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, inner Puducherry, and Kerala.

"Our prediction for above-normal rainfall for December to February is for coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, inner Puducherry, and Kerala," said the Indian Meteorological Department.



"Below normal rainfall probability is predicted for North-West India, thus their average temp is expected to stay above normal," it added.

"Punjab, Haryana, and west Rajasthan are expected to experience a normal average temperature," it added.

