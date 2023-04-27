YS Sharmila sends "Telangana People Questionnaire" to KCR, asks him if he still is CM of Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 27 (ANI): YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila on Wednesday sent the " Telangana People Questionnaire" to Chief Minister KCR.

Sharmila has raised 10 questions related to Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leakage and subsequent investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Sharmila today participated in the day-long fast and protest meeting held at Indira Park in Hyderabad under the banner of T-SAVE.

T-SAVE is an initiative by the YSR Telangana Party to fight for the right of the students and the unemployed in Telangana State by bringing all opposition parties together.

In the questionnaire sent to CM KCR, YS Sharmila asked KCR to clarify why he has not spoken a single word on the TSPSC paper leak scam issue. Is he still the CM of Telangana or a Corporator in Aurangabad?

"Why still there has been no action against TSPSC Board members and chairman in the TSPSC paper leak scam?" she added.

YS Sharmila also alleged that it has been noticed that deliberately no action has been taken on officials because they worked in tandem with SIT to clean up the evidence and asked how is it possible that the IPs were accessed outside the TSPSC office. Why is there no probe into the role of the IT department?



She further in the questionnaire said, Why is the IT minister not releasing a white paper on the data breach and compromised access from the data centre of the state government?

"When the data and IT infrastructure of TSPSC got breached so quickly, what assurance do the people of Telangana have from the state government that their data with the state government's other departments are not compromised? she added.

YS Sharmila also asked how come Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has found a huge money laundering trail and how could this be possible without the role of big fish.

She further also asked the reason why any probe has not been done when it came to the notice of the people that wards of a few BRS office bearers got access to the leaked paper.

"Why is the case not yet given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or an enquiry from the sitting Judge despite pressure from all quarters? she added in the questionnaire.

Lastly, she raised a question saying why the revised TSPSC exams to be held next month are going to be conducted under the supervision of the same Chairman, board members and secretary under whom the paper leak scam happened. Is this not a joke with the future of the students of Telangana?

Earlier in the day, YS Sharmila and members of her party went on a hunger strike in Indira Park, Hyderabad in protest against unemployment and Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak case. (ANI)

