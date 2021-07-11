YS Sharmila's new party nothing more than NGO, says Telangana Cong chief

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 11 (ANI): The YSR Telangana Party, recently established by YS Sharmila, is nothing more than an NGO, said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Ravanth Reddy on Sunday, adding that her party had not yet made 'political approaches'.

The Congress leader said that Sharmila, who is also the daughter of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy and younger sister of present Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, had not yet addressed problems that are being faced by the people of Telangana.



"Till date, Sharmila's approach is more like an NGO's approach and has not made any political approach yet. There has been no significant approach made by YS Sharmila and her party over the problems that are being faced by the people of Telangana. They haven't made any statements on how they are going to put pressure over the government and bring the problems of the people to the notice of the Telangana government," he said.

Further speaking, Reddy hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's approach in Telangana, calling it a feudal and dictatorial approach.

"Instead of working for the development of a newly established state, KCR thinks of Telangana as his own property as he thinks that he is the one who stood in the front of the Telangana Agitation. He must understand that the people of Telangana have voted to make sure that democracy is followed in the state and have further elected us as the opposition party to advise the government in policy-making and amendment," he added. (ANI)

