YSR Congress MP Mopidevi Venkataramana escapes road accident in Andhra's Kashinkotam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha MP Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao escaped a major road accident near Thallapalem in Kashinkotam Zone on Friday when his convoy was en route to Vishakhapatnam.

A vehicle, which was a part of Rao's convoy, met with a road accident after a car in his convoy suddenly applied the brake and collided with another vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)