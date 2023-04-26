YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila goes on hunger strike in Hyderabad in protest against unemployment

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 26 (ANI): YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila and members of her party went on a hunger strike in Indira Park, Hyderabad on Wednesday in protest against unemployment and Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak case.

Speaking to ANI, the YSRTP Chief said, "YSRTP is organising T-FOURM which we have managed to garner support from all major political parties including the Congress party. More than 50 student organisations are also participating in this strike."

She also informed that the hunger strike is a protest against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government because CM's son KT Rama Rao is the IT Minister and the paper leak happened due to the lack of digital security.



"The IT law of 2000 clearly states that the IT Department is responsible for every system that is used in every department of the government and the system have to be maintained, scrutinized, provided security digitally and audited every year," she added.

Hitting out at the IT Minister, YS Sharmila said, "The Chief Minister's son being the IT Minister has totally failed and has neglected to give the security to the TSPSC. KTR should resign from his post on moral obligation and an enquiry should be conducted on KTR's ministry."

"We are also releasing a questionnaire of 10 questions here on behalf of the people of Telangana. The people of Telangana are asking these questions to the Chief Minister. CM acts like he is a national leader now and does not care about Telangana," she added. (ANI)

