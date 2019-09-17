Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana. File photo/ANI
Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana. File photo/ANI

YSRCP accuses TDP of politicising KS Rao's death, seeks fair probe

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 04:00 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India] Sept 16 (ANI): Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Monday sought fair probe into the death of former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Kodela Siva Prasad Rao.
Expressing deep shock and extending condolences over Rao's death, Satyanarayana told media persons that different versions have been broadcasted in media over his death.
"There has been news in the media that the cause of death of Kodela Siva Prasad is a heart attack. Again another news story broke that he had injected a poisonous injection last night. We still do not know the exact cause of death. Why and how he died will be known only after police investigation and post-mortem," he said.
The minister urged the Telangana government to investigate the case from all angles as he expressed doubt over admitting Rao in Basavatharakam Cancer Hospital claiming that three reputed hospitals specialising in cardiac and emergencies are at a stone throw distance from his house.
Accusing TDP of trying to politicise his death, Satyanarayana said that post- mortem must be done to reveal the facts.
This comes in response to several TDP leaders who have accused the Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government of harassment, which led to the alleged suicide of Rao.
"This is an unfortunate day. A great leader, popularly known as 'Palnadu tiger', committed suicide because of harassment by the state government," TDP leader and former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy had told ANI.
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy also expressed grief over the sudden demise of the former speaker.
Speaking about TDP, he said: "It is unfortunate that TDP is politicising every issue. It is not correct to speak without knowing the facts. TDP leaders are indulging in mudslinging."
"We will make no comment on allegations made by TDP leaders, we leave it to their discretion only. Facts will be known in the post-mortem report. We will get that report from the police," he said. (ANI)

