YSRCP alleges TDP chief 'hatching conspiracies' to tarnish Visakhapatnam's image

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): MLA and YSR Congress Party spokesperson Gudivada Amarnath on Tuesday alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his party members were attempting to tarnish the image of Visakhapatnam, which has been announced as the executive capital of the State.

The YSRCP MLA from Anakapalle claimed that Naidu was using the recent industrial accidents in the city to spoil the image of the city.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, he said, "Conspiracies are being hatched to tarnish Visakhapatnam's image. I personally want that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy should enquire about the conspiracies hatched by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu."

"It is doubtful whether all this is being done to thwart proposals to make Visakhapatnam the capital of the Jagan administration. Looking at the words of Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan, the suspicions about the occurrence of similar accidents are getting stronger," he added.

YSRCP spokesperson alleged that in the past Chandrababu had involved in the death of NTR to become the Chief Minister and he had committed many conspiracies in the matter of lands in the capital Amravati.

"It is flagged that Chandrababu is looking to profit by publicizing that a series of accidents are taking place in Visakhapatnam," said Gudivada Amarnath.

On July 14, a fire broke out at a pharmaceutical company in JN Pharma City at Parawada in Visakhapatnam in which one person lost his life.

On May 7 due to Styrene gas leak from LG Polymers plant near a village of RR Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam over 11 people lost their lives and 600 others were hospitalised.

On June 30 a leak of benzimidazole gas at a unit of Sainor Life Sciences Private Limited in the same Parawada area killed two employees and affected four others. (ANI)

