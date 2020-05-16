YSRCP betrayed farmers, workers and employees; 'lying' about Rythu Bharosa: TDP chief

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)[India], May 15 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that the YSR Congress Party government has failed to fulfil its promises made to farmers while the previous TDP regime implemented crop loan waiver and 'Annadata Sukhibhava' programmes successfully.

"While the YSRCP is giving just Rs 7,500 per year under Rythu Bharosa, the TDP had given Rs 15,000 to each farmer who got Rs 75,000 in total for all five years. Inclusive of loan waiver dues, a farmer should get Rs 1.15 lakh but the ruling party has caused a loss of Rs 78,500 now," Naidu said during a video conference with the party mandal presidents and senior leaders.

"False cases were filed and atrocities were being committed on TDP leaders, opposition parties, social media activists, ordinary public, employees and even on the family members of those who died in the Visakhapatnam gas leak," he said while adding that the Centre has given three months ration and assured it for two more months but "the state government has not shown any concern for poor people."

Stating that the Centre bore 85 per cent rail charges for migrant workers, Naidu said, "The poor families walked hundreds of kilometres to reach home but the state government has not come forward to provide any relief. If Anna Canteens are continued, their hunger problems could have been solved. Some migrant workers died on the way and their families would have got Rs 10 lakh compensation if there was Chandranna insurance cover. Nagaland has announced Rs 10,000 for migrant workers while Delhi has already given Rs 5,000. Kerala has given door delivery of 17 items of ration. Different states have given additional assistance to the workers but AP has totally ignored migrant labourers."

The Opposition Leader threatened to launch a legal fight against the state government for not paying bills under National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) on a priority basis. "The Central government has released necessary funds and AP has over Rs 6,000 crore material component funds with it. The Centre and the High Court have given orders to pay the bills already but the ruling party is behaving in an adamant manner. The TDP would fight for making NREGA payments with 24 per cent interest. All documentary evidence with measurement books should be sent from every mandal," he said. (ANI)

